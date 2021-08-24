The staff at Marshall Public Library are collecting general toiletry items and school supplies for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 supply pantry. They will be collecting items until Sept. 11.
The Pocatello Ultra Mountain Bike race is in need of volunteers on Sept. 11. Sign up at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSePk3JanxvJ_neNjgnbNvMOl44TfJadDQly8fURv8i5a-BcFQ/viewform.
The Southeast Idaho Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging is implementing a new program called PRO Age Connections. PRO stands for positive relationship opportunities. PRO Age Connections' goal is to address and raise awareness about the crisis of loneliness and social isolation for our older adults in the community. We want our PRO-agers to thrive, not just survive.
As a Pro Age Connections friendly volunteer, volunteers will be asked to:
— Make a friendly call to the same person each week.
— Calls are no more than 30 minutes each.
— Routine contact will provide a friendly connection.
— Address any unmet needs, like the need for groceries, medications, etc.
— Refer all unmet needs to the program coordinator to arrange for assistance (volunteer does not meet the unmet needs).
— Document the interests and/or hobbies of the people they call to develop conversations for the calls that follow.
— Keep a monthly call log
Interested in befriending a senior PRO-ager in our area? Give Gina a call at 208-233-4032 or email at gina@sicog.org
Benny’s Pantry at ISU provides emergency food to ISU students, faculty and staff. They are accepting donations of breakfast items for students. Donations can be dropped off in the Pond Student Union Building, Room 120.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child’s right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the eyes and the ears of the court. Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information, contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit casa6id.org.
There is a critical need for blood donations at this time. All who can donate blood please do so. The American Red Cross Donation Center is inside the Pine Ridge Mall at the northwest entrance, 4155 Yellowstone Ave. 128B in Chubbuck. Call ahead for an appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
The Pocatello Visitors Center is seeking volunteers. Volunteers would share information about Pocatello/Chubbuck with people wanting to know about the community. The Center is seeking volunteers for a three-hour shift once a week between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. For more information, please contact Lucinda at 208-479-7272.
Wendi Ames, Kevin Bailey, Molly Olson, Felice Otero, Teresa Speaker and Amy Wuest staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations, send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call 208-232-1389.