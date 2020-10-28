POCATELLO — The Idaho Foodbank is in need of volunteers to help with repacking bulk food into family-sized portions, sorting dry food from food drives, labeling food products, filling backpacks for child nutrition programs and building supplemental food boxes for their senior nutrition program. All volunteer opportunities are safe and socially distanced. You can register at idahofoodbank.volunteerhub.com, or for groups contact Shaela Litzau at slitzau@idahofoodbank.org.
SEICAA’s Meals on Wheels program is in need of drivers to deliver meals to homebound individuals. Drivers deliver nutritious meals and provide a daily check-in to ensure client safety and well-being. Please contact Jessica Seaton at 208-232-1114 or seniors@seicaa.org.
The Gathering Place at Trinity Episcopal Church hosts over 75 youth after school. They are in need of treats and paper goods, such as plates, napkins and cups. Donations can be dropped off Monday between 2 to 3 p.m. or Tuesday-Friday between 3 to 4 p.m. Donations should be taken to the Trinity Episcopal Church Parrish Hall, 248 N. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello.
SEICAA Retired Seniors Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers to help sort, organize and pack food for food box distribution at St. Vincent de Paul. They are also looking for volunteers for the Lava Hot Springs Senior Center to deliver meals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Please contact Andrea DeMartinis at 208-232-1114, ext. 139.
God’s Home of Compassion is in need of donations of boxed goods, canned goods, frozen meats, bread and any other food items. Items can be brought to the food pantry located at 845 Hyde Ave. in Pocatello on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child’s right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the eyes and the ears of the court. Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information, contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit casa6id.org.