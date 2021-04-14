The Pocatello Visitors Center is seeking volunteers. Volunteers would share information about Pocatello/Chubbuck with people wanting to know about the community. They are seeking volunteers for a three-hour shift once a week between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. For more information, please contact Lucinda at 208-479-7272.
The American Falls Food Bank at Willow Bay Baptist Church is accepting donations of canned and non-perishable food. Donations can be brought to 246 Lee St. in American Falls on the third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Bannock Youth Foundation is accepting donations of Home Depot gift cards to purchase interior paint for Bannock House. Please contact Colleen Gonzalez at colleen.gonazalez@byfhome.com for more information.
May 1 is the community-wide cleanup in Pocatello. Volunteers can meet at Caldwell Park between 8:30 and 10 a.m. to select an area they would like to clean up. Gloves and trash bags will be provided, and the first 100 volunteers will receive a McDonald’s breakfast coupon. For more information, please contact Deb Beckett at 208-233-1525.
The Southeast Idaho Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging is implementing a new program called PRO Age Connections. PRO stands for "Positive Relationship Opportunities." PRO Age Connections' goal is to address and raise awareness about the crisis of loneliness and social isolation for our older adults in the community. PRO Age volunteers will make a friendly call to the same person each week. For more information, contact Gina at 208-233-4032 or gina@sicog.org.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child’s right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the eyes and the ears of the court. Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information, contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit casa6id.org.
There is a critical need for blood donations at this time. All who can donate blood please do so. The American Red Cross Donation Center is inside the Pine Ridge Mall at the northwest entrance, 4155 Yellowstone Ave. 128B in Chubbuck. Call ahead for an appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Acorn Fund Pocatello is partnering with Aid For Friends to collect new and used adult bikes in working condition for residents of Aid for Friends to use to get to jobs and around town. Please contact Amy at 208-557-4237 to arrange for delivery.
Wendi Ames, Kevin Bailey, Molly Olson, Felice Otero, Teresa Speaker and Amy Wuest staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations, send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call 208-232-1389.