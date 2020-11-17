The Idaho Foodbank is in need of volunteers to help with repacking bulk food into family-sized portions, sorting dry food from food drives, labeling food products, filling backpacks for child nutrition programs and building supplemental food boxes for their senior nutrition program. All volunteer opportunities are safe and socially distanced. You can register at idahofoodbank.volunteerhub.com or for groups contact Shaela Litzau at slitzau@idahofoodbank.org.
Portneuf Valley Partners, formerly Valley Pride, is a local non-profit organization whose mission is to create a living environment where pride, enrichment of growth and opportunity, harmony, beauty and service are fostered and sustained. Our partners include local authorities, businesses and organizations as well as individuals who volunteer to complete projects, such as Brooklyn's Playground, the Berms on Highway 30 and city entrances.
Portneuf Valley Partners want to hear from you. What is top of the "POPs"? Their "point out projects" two-question survey will help them identify what projects are the best ideas to work on next. Please click on the survey link on their homepage at https://www.portneufvalleypartners.org/ or visit their Facebook page to complete the survey.
The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers for their annual Red Kettle Campaign. If you are interested in being a bell ringer, please call 208-232-5318, ext. 102, or go to 400 N. Ave. in Pocatello.
SEICAA Retired Seniors Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers to help sort, organize and pack food for food box distribution at St. Vincent de Paul. They are also looking for volunteers for the Lava Hot Springs Senior Center to deliver meals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Please contact Andrea DeMartinis at 208-232-1114, ext. 139.
God’s Home of Compassion is in need of donations of boxed goods, canned goods, frozen meats, bread and any other food items. Items can be brought to the food pantry located at 845 Hyde Ave. in Pocatello on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child’s right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the eyes and the ears of the court. Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information, contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit casa6id.org.
Wendi Ames, Kevin Bailey, Molly Olson, Felice Otero and Teresa Speaker staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call (208) 232-1389.