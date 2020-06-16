POCATELLO — A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child's right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the "eyes and the ears of the court." Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit their website at casa6id.org.
Benny’s Pantry at Idaho State University is accepting donations of nonperishable food items that are not expired and personal/hygiene care items. The pantry provides emergency food to ISU students, faculty and staff who are temporarily in need of food items. Items may be dropped off in the bin located in front of Benny's Pantry, Room 120A of the Pond Student Union building or call 208-282-2315 to schedule a time.
Thanks to our wonderful community and the food drives for the Salvation Army, they have lots of food donations that need to be organized. They need volunteers to help sort and organize the food donations Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. They are located at 400 N. 4th Ave. in Pocatello. This is a great project for a family or a small group. For more information contact Taryn Corbridge 208- 232-5318 or taryn.corbridge@usw.salvationarmy.org
Acorn Fund Pocatello, Inc. is partnering with Aid for Friends to collect new and used bikes for residents of Aid for Friends to use to get to jobs and around town. Contact Amy Shelton at 208-557-4237 or acornfundpocatello@gmail.com for more information.
God's Home of Compassion needs donations of boxed goods, canned goods, frozen meats, bread and any other food items. Please bring items to the Food Pantry at 845 Hyde Ave. in Pocatello, located beside and to the rear of Rocky Mountain Ministries Church. Donations may be brought on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. You can call ahead at 208-236-0075.