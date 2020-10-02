One of the less obvious impacts of the current mandates and restrictions is how quickly our health is tragically affected by a lack of regular movement.
Whether you are working at home, doing online school or limiting your activity because you prefer not to wear a respiratory inhibitor over your face, you are likely not moving as much as you normally would.
Now this goes beyond exercise and beyond the fact that your health club might not be at full scale right now. This is the simple fact that not moving causes a loss of muscle mass and increases insulin resistance and blood sugars to the point that some people develop full blown diabetes.
This holds true especially for us older adults. Once we hit our 40s, we start to lose an average of 1 to 2 percent of muscle mass per year. However, if you change your regular activities and move less, this can drastically increase the loss of muscle. This changes your entire metabolic state and can lead to several health concerns and conditions. This is not something that takes six months to happen. It can happen in as little as two weeks of decreased activity.
A recent small study had some older pre-diabetic patients decrease their daily activity from 7,000 steps a day to 1,000 steps a day for a period of two weeks. Findings during those two weeks showed an increase in insulin resistance and blood sugar and a decrease in the rate at which muscle proteins were created. Even after going back to normal movement, this metabolic shift did not improve.
It is vital that you get out and purposely move as much as possible every day. If the kids are sitting in front of a computer screen "going" to school, put a pedometer on them and do not let them back in the house until they hit 10,000 steps. And that goes for you at home workers as well. We must keep moving or, like so many other results of our response to this pandemic, we will pay dearly for it in the future.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.