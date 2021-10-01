Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
There are well over 200 hormones in the body. Changes in hormone production — producing either not enough or too much — can change signaling pathways and can cause several issues including weight gain, infertility, mood disorders and even disease states such as diabetes.
There are several hormonal disruptors in our environment including toxins, medications and stress, but what seems to be very misunderstood is the effect of diet-related hormonal fluctuations.
Our chronic overeating then trying to compensate by undereating can greatly disrupt hormonal pathways and completely change the way we feel, not to mention setting us up for potential disease states.
Sudden weight fluctuations can change energy levels, cause muscle aches and weakness, joint inflammation, temperature sensitivity and other issues. Women are particularly sensitive to caloric restriction as it down regulates hormone production, in particular the sex hormones.
Story continues below video
Under eating and over exercising in the quest to lose weight are terrible hormonal disruptors — and very likely one of the biggest causes for the failure that results in. To properly lose fat and maintain that fat loss, you need a very well-balanced and well-working hormonal system, not to mention the facts that you feel better, you function better and your quality of life is not negatively affected.
Whether your health goals are to lose weight, build muscle, prevent disease or just live a long and gratifying life, understanding the importance of overall hormone balance is an absolute must. If you feel you may have some hormonal concerns or issues, start by optimizing your diet by eating adequate healthy fats such as nuts and seeds, quality low fat proteins, whole fruits and vegetables, and avoiding processed and man-made foods.
The food-hormone connection is far too powerful to ignore, no matter what your state of health and/or goals may be.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.