With a flare for the dramatic, this spirited young lady has hopes of being adopted soon. Meet Mistee. Energetic, spunky, outgoing and creative are a few words that best describe Mistee. She appreciates the finer arts of dancing, singing, acting and admiring artwork. Though Mistee isn’t currently on a dance team, she would really like to join one. She is very proud to be a part of her school’s drama club and debate team. If Mistee could travel anywhere in the world, she would go to Paris and Hollywood to admire the amazing art. A family that is ready to embrace and cheer on Mistee’s vibrant personality will be a great fit for her.
Mistee really enjoys spending time with her friends and says that her friends think she’s sweet and that they have a lot of fun together doing art projects and talking about anime. Mistee dreams of going to college and getting an art degree. She works hard on her current schoolwork and is very successful when she puts her mind to focusing on what’s in front of her. Mistee would do best as the youngest or only child in the home and would thrive in a home with routine and opportunities for her to express her artsy and dramatic side. Mistee’s permanency team is open to a two-parent home or possibly a single-parent family that has a great support system in place. Caregivers who are Trust-Based Relational Intervention trained or those with a strong understanding of what is needed to successfully parent children who have experienced trauma will be a wonderful match for her.
Mistee is ready to be adopted soon. If you think that you could provide her with the forever home she deserves, please inquire about Mistee at https://www.idahowednesdayschild.org today.