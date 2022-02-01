Isacar, or Isaac as he likes to go by, is a very social, kind and respectful young man who is looking for an active family consisting of both a mom and a dad, as he is excited about the possibility of having a hands-on father who will teach him more about things like construction and working on cars. Isaac is very athletic and has played on his school’s basketball and track teams in the past. He’s very proud of the fact that he placed third in a statewide cross-country track meet. Isaac would love to try out other sports, like football or soccer and is hoping for parents who will be very involved in his education and extracurricular activities and help nudge him out of his comfort zone and into trying new things. As a long-time Raiders and Dolphins fan, Isaac’s looking forward to having a family of his own to share the game-day excitement with.
This well-rounded teen has many interests in things unrelated to sports as well. He enjoys comic books, racing video games and he’s a really talented artist. Isaac’s personality has a way of drawing people to him. He has such a sweet soul and an affinity for the elderly and for others who cannot always advocate for themselves and finds fulfillment in helping people whenever he can. Those who know Isaac best continuously praise him for how caring and thoughtful he is and also for the fact that he always keeps his room clean and takes pride in helping out around the house. Isaac loves celebrating special occasions and holidays because it means quality time with family. He has dreams of finding a forever family that is adventurous and loves to explore and travel. Isaac is looking forward to days spent biking, hiking and site-seeing in the mountains where he can take wildlife photos.
Isaac’s permanency team is searching for a family, preferably in Southern Idaho, who will support and foster an ongoing relationship with his biological siblings, as they are a very important part of his life. This amazing teen is full of unlimited potential. A loving, supportive and committed family is the key to Isaac’s ability to make a happy and successful future for himself. One more day in foster care is one too many for this special teen. If Isaac sounds like a great fit for your family, we can’t wait to hear from you.