The Idaho Wednesday’s Child Program is an adoption program for special needs children. Many of these children are from environments marked by abuse, neglect, abandonment or substance abuse and are now in the foster care system. While they have already faced difficult challenges in their young lives, they are ready for a permanent family that will give them a chance to learn, play and grow in a nurturing environment.
This program is ideal for those willing to provide a safe, loving environment for children who have suffered from abuse or neglect. Nearly any person or couple over the age of 25 that has a strong desire to provide a forever home to a child can apply to become an adoptive parent. Visit idahowednesdayschild.org for more information.
Meet Carter. Those that know Carter are quick to share how sweet and empathetic he is and how much he loves hugs from people that he knows. Carter values quality time and being near to others. This young boy has a vivid imagination and enjoys activities that involve dressing up and fighting off the bad guys. Carter wishes that he could fly and shoot laser beams out of his eyes to help in this task, but his brave personality carries him through.
Spring and summer bring some of Carter’s favorite outdoor activities, like playing in splash pads, participating in 4-H and getting out on the sandlot for baseball. Carter also enjoys nature walks and watching sports. He will watch just about any sport if someone is watching with him.
When hanging out inside, Carter likes to play games on the tablet and listen to Christian rock. He doesn’t watch a lot of television, but when he does his go-to show is called "Descendants." Some would say Carter is a very big fan of the show, because of his knowledge of the whole soundtrack and hopes of one day meeting the "Descendants" cast at Disneyland. Carter has never been to Disneyland but hopes one day he will go with his adoptive family.
Sometimes a change of environment or a calm redirection helps Carter get the most out of his day, so this young man has a wide variety of interests. Other indoor activities that keep Carter engaged are puzzles, coloring, watching YouTube videos and helping in the kitchen. Carter needs a home that can provide him with the close supervision and care that he needs. Carter’s permanency team is hoping to find a family in the Treasure Valley area but are open to out-of-state inquiries. A family that has a lot of extra time to give and attend to his emotional and medical needs will be great for this young boy.
If you think Carter is the missing piece to your family, inquire today at www.idahowednesdayschild.org.