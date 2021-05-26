The Idaho Wednesday’s Child Program is an adoption program for special needs children. Many of these children are from environments marked by abuse, neglect, abandonment or substance abuse and are now in the foster care system. While they have already faced difficult challenges in their young lives, they are ready for a permanent family that will give them a chance to learn, play and grow in a nurturing environment.
This program is ideal for those willing to provide a safe, loving environment for children who have suffered from abuse or neglect. Any person or couple older than the age of 25 that has a strong desire to provide a forever home to a child can apply to become an adoptive parent. Visit idahowednesdayschild.org for more information.
This spirited boy describes himself as kind, smart and good in school. Raymond enjoys reading, playing basketball, drawing and painting. He loves country music and being outside with his friends playing games, such as freeze tag and capture the flag. Raymond also enjoys church, pancakes and pizza. Raymond is a sweet boy, with big dreams for his future. He hopes to one day be a firefighter or police officer. Raymond needs an adoptive family that will be supportive of his dreams and engages with him in his daily activities. Raymond is very bright and creative. Given all that he has been through, Raymond still manages to keep smiling and keep others laughing. He can be quite the jokester.
Raymond's permanency team is looking for a family that will be able to meet Raymond's individual needs and partner with community resources that will continue to help him learn, grow and thrive. A family who is trauma-informed and who may also have experience in Trust-Based Relational Intervention parenting would be a fantastic fit. Raymond will need a family that values biological connections and is committed to supporting ongoing relationships with his siblings.
If you are ready to start a lifelong adventure full of love and laughter with Raymond, please inquire at www.idahowednesdayschild.org to learn more about this special boy today.