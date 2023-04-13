Why is it that we crave foods with carbohydrates? They give us bursts of energy, satisfy cravings and are laced with sugars or salt. A low-carb diet makes you realize how your body craves those things, as though a magnet is tugging on all the cells in your body to eat that bag of chips or a big hunk of cake.
There is an interesting phenomenon occurring mentally throughout the world today, which parallels our biological craving for carbs and pre-processed foods. When it comes to processing and digesting information we face the same temptations, i.e. to accept thoughts preprocessed by others and frequently offered up to us. It’s easier to digest the thoughts of others than to personally dig into the meat of the subject to find the truth ourselves.
What we take into our minds becomes the substance that builds our mental framework and feeds our cognitive processes. Truth is good food for thought, misinformation is not good for much of anything. We are being satiated by what has been called “information snacks.” Rather than getting the information in all its context, we just get pre-processed bites of information. Our world is daily flooded with information overload, provided to each of us through phones, computers, televisions, movies, news channels, and apps.
Education used to teach people how to think, in order to discover and solve problems. We had to learn to be able to identify a problem, analyze why it is a problem, and discover ways to solve the problem. Now people are taught to log onto an app and let the app and computer do the thinking for you. Recently I heard about apps using artificial intelligence to write term papers for students. Consequently, some teachers now use apps to see if a human or a computer wrote the paper.
Today, almost all information pumped out to the public is predigested, pre-edited, and broadly dispersed, with only one perspective represented. People just swallow what is dished up to them, as though it were the gospel truth. Now some think there are more than two sexes, so apparently genetic science must be wrong. Are windfarms really great ways to save the planet? Or are there unintended consequences? Are gas cars bad and electric cars the way to go? How long do car batteries last? How many charges can you give a car battery before it no longer takes a full charge and wears out? How much does a new car battery cost? Are there enough charging stations? How much does it cost you to charge up? What happens if your car battery dies on a trip? How dangerous is an electric car in a crash? How can used car batteries safely be disposed of? Does it contaminate the ground? I’m not saying you shouldn’t drive an electric car; I’m just saying it’s important to ask questions and be fully informed before just getting on the bandwagon, on any issue.
Freedom of thought is at the heart of actual freedom in society. We need to use our ability to think to ask questions, to reason, to analyze, to challenge misconceptions, and not be bullied into not raising questions or coming to reasonable conclusions.
The more that thinking is only allowed in the ruling class, the less free the society becomes. Jesus was an advocate for freedom, for thinking, and for truth. Jesus declared: “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father but through Me.” (John 14:6). Jesus said in John 8:32: “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.” No truth, no freedom. No freedom, no truth. These two virtues go arm in arm. They are two sides on the same coin.
Today, people willingly, or lazily, let others do their thinking for them. This is problematic on many fronts. Who are the people producing this “truth?” What qualifies them to compile the truth? Do they live the truth, or do they deny the truth? Furthermore, if one dares to ask how they arrived at their truth, why are they shut down?
In Proverbs 15:14 (CSB) we read: “A discerning mind seeks knowledge, but the mouth of fools feeds on foolishness.” Perhaps the time has arrived for all of us to once again become thinkers, and look beyond the information snacks of the media and the computer age. Teach your family how to think by analyzing information and being able to differentiate between truth and misinformation, and between freedom and bondage. Thinking is harder than just snacking, but the result is much more healthy and satisfying. Here’s to thinking!
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.