Ed Jordan

Why is it that we crave foods with carbohydrates? They give us bursts of energy, satisfy cravings and are laced with sugars or salt. A low-carb diet makes you realize how your body craves those things, as though a magnet is tugging on all the cells in your body to eat that bag of chips or a big hunk of cake.

There is an interesting phenomenon occurring mentally throughout the world today, which parallels our biological craving for carbs and pre-processed foods. When it comes to processing and digesting information we face the same temptations, i.e. to accept thoughts preprocessed by others and frequently offered up to us. It’s easier to digest the thoughts of others than to personally dig into the meat of the subject to find the truth ourselves.

