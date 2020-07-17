Australian Shepherd featured in national spotlight gets her own illustrated tale.
HELENA, Mont. — "Jade—Lost in Yellowstone" brings the wildly popular story of Jade to children in a new illustrated format. The Australian shepherd captured America’s hearts when she survived on her own in the wilds of Yellowstone National Park for 44 days. Featured in countless national news and media outlets, she became a spokes-dog for pet travel safety and a celebrity in her own right. Her story was told in "Bring Jade Home," a real-life thriller that added to both Jade and author Michelle Caffrey’s fanbase. This children’s edition features beautiful, vibrant illustrations by award-winning illustrator Steph Lehmann, truly bringing Jade’s story to life. "Jade—Lost in Yellowstone" is available for pre-order now and will hit shelves on Aug. 3.
“What makes this book fun is the ability to get into Jade’s head and experience her struggles and triumphs from her point of view,” Caffrey says. “I was able to use evidence and theories, to explore her struggles to find food, water and avoid dangerous animals. I intentionally left Jade’s perspective out of 'Bring Jade Home,' which let me bring it to life here in the children’s version.”
— Brimming with action, this suspenseful story with a heart-warming ending will be a favorite for anyone who loves dogs and Yellowstone National Park.
— Just 15 months old at the time, Jade survived longer than any other dog lost in Yellowstone.
— Alone and surrounded by wolves, mountain lions and grizzly bears, what will she do?
— Can her owners David and Laura find her before winter?
— Each day becomes a race against time as hundreds of volunteers join in a desperate search and Jade herself navigates the wild to stay safe.
— This story will melt your heart and renew your faith in dogs — and people.