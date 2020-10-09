POCATELLO — At the first meeting of the year, Wyeth Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, installed seven new members that have proven their lineage back to a patriot in the American Revolution. The chapter welcomes our new members.
Nationally, DAR was founded in 1890 and has continued to grow to over 1 million members at present. Wyeth Chapter was formed in Pocatello in 1915 and has continued to thrive as it promotes God, home and country in our community.
Some of the many projects that the chapter and the new members will be involved in are Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23), Simply Christmas at the Pineridge Mall, Fourth of July Parade, Veteran’s Day Parade 2021, placing flags on deceased members' graves for Memorial Day weekend, plus many committee projects.
If you are interested in DAR or finding out more about Wyeth Chapter’s activities, please call Verna at 208-237-3527.