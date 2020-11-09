CHUBBUCK – Wyeth Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution gathered at the Pine Ridge Mall to decorate a Christmas tree in support of the annual community Simply Christmas program. This program donates fully decorated Christmas trees to less fortunate family in our community. In keeping with DAR’s dedication to promoting patriotism, the tree is decorated in a red, white and blue theme. The Simply Christmas program is one way for DAR to help families in our area and also foster patriotic forethought.
This is the 29th year that the Pine Ridge Mall is sponsoring the Simply Christmas program in coordination with Southeast Idaho Community Action Agency. Artificial trees are provided by the mall and decorated by community organizations. Local families chosen by SEICAA will be given the fully decorated trees with the hope that their holiday will shine brighter.
Simply Christmas trees are on display through Dec. 11 at the Pine Ridge Mall, 4155 N. Yellowstone Highway in Chubbuck, at open court area near the American Red Cross and mall offices.
Wyeth Chapter was pleased to participate in the Simply Christmas program. If you are interested in DAR and would like more information, please contact Verna at 208-237-3527.