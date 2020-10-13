POCATELLO — Wyeth Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution in support of the National DAR Day of Service, gathered at the Edson Fichter Nature Area to assist with planting daffodil and hyacinth bulbs and trimming the summer growth for winter at Ardith’s Garden. The National DAR Day of Service is celebrated in honor of the day DAR was founded on Oct. 11, 1890. DAR members around the world are providing community service throughout October in support of this day of service.
Ardith’s Garden was started in 2000 by several friends of Ardith Fichter, wife of Edson Fichter, ISU professor, wildlife supporter and artist, and namesake of the Nature Area. In the beginning, the location was part of a cow pasture transformed over the past 20 years to become a beautiful garden with flowers and shrubs that bloom all spring and summer. The garden is surrounded by a small forest of trees that have been planted by the friends of Ardith. A path to and around the garden complete with a bench makes it easy for visitors to enjoy the area. Ardith’s Garden has grown over the years in partnership with several agencies, including Pocatello city and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Wyeth Chapter was pleased to assist with this Day of Service at Ardith’s Garden. If you are interested in DAR and would like more information, please contact Verna at 208-237-3527.
Pictured from left to right are Beth Kauffmann, Lynne Wride, Karen Barker, Helen Beitia, Sally Gasser, Dianne Gunnell, Anna Owsiak, and Verna Pitman