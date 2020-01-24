POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Department of Creative Writing will host fiction writer Stephen Tuttle who will give a reading and take questions at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Pond Student Union Bengal Café.
The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.
Tuttle’s fiction and prose poetry have appeared in such national literary magazines as The Threepenny Review, The Southern Review, The Gettysburg Review and The Normal School. His fabulist short stories combine tremendous appeal with exciting approaches to form.
Tuttle received his doctorate in literature and creative writing from the University of Utah and teaches courses in fiction writing and American literature at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where he is an associate professor.
Tuttle’s visit is made possible by support from the Cultural Events Committee, the Department of English and Philosophy, Rick Shroder and Black Rock & Sage.
For more information, contact sgoslee@isu.edu.