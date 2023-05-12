IDAHO FALLS — Wright Physical Therapy is hosting a ribbon cutting and open house event at their fifth clinic in Eastern Idaho from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on May 30. Wright Physical Therapy is Idaho’s most sought-after physical therapy company for the diagnosis and treatment of joint, spine and sport-related injuries. As always, the patient experience is at the heart of their success, being the absolute focus of the Wright PT team. Wright PT currently serves the Treasure Valley, Magic Valley and Eastern Idaho regions throughout Idaho.
Wright Physical Therapy’s new clinic is located at 2194 Snake River Parkway, Suite 102, Idaho Falls. With a welcoming environment and exceptional staff, the new space is more accessible and convenient for patients in the southwest Idaho Falls area.
Founder and CEO Bryan Wright shared that “the reason why we exist is to inspire you to a life of joy. We do that through high-skilled treatment, innovative solutions, uplifting environments and services. With the addition of the fifth Eastern Idaho clinic, we are able to serve the community at a greater capacity and help more individuals get to the root of their pain and back to life.”
For additional information about this event, please contact Matt Ricci at 208-782-4744.
To schedule an appointment, contact Wright PT by calling any of their locations or by visiting their website at www.wrightpt.com.
