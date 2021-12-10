POCATELLO — The annual national Wreaths Across America ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 18 at Mountain View Cemetery near Brady Chapel, 1520 S. Fifth Ave., to raise awareness and support efforts to cover each veteran’s headstone this December on National Wreaths Across America Day.
Everyone is invited to attend. Please join us.
The POW*MIA Awareness Association is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to the public awareness and financial support of the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action issue.
We are guided by the principles of freedom, sacrifice, liberty and brotherhood to ensure that we accomplish the following objectives:
— Increase public awareness of the POW*MIA issue by hosting and partaking in community events.
— Generate funds that will be dispersed to the National League of POW/MIA Families, the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello and local charities in our community.
— Conduct safe, professional and well-represented events that will engage our brother and sister patriots.
— Enjoy the camaraderie of veterans, the joy of patriotism and the spirit of freedom we have as Americans.
We are committed as directors, board members, general members and other volunteers to work for the continued success and reputation of our corporation.
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission — remember, honor, teach — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 2,100 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
The Pocatello Civil Air Patrol has mapped out sections 50-54, both east and west at Mountain View Cemetery; they located 345 marked veteran graves. We are aware there are some unmarked graves, and we are seeking the public’s assistance so no one is left out. Our goal is to ensure all 345 veterans' graves have a wreath placed on their headstone on Dec. 18, National Wreaths Across America Day. Grave-specific requests are welcome and appreciated.
