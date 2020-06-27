Let’s do an experiment.
Step 1: Walk across the room two to three times.
Step 2: Walk across the room two to three times as a stick figure might move without moving your hips or pelvis from side to side.
Step 3: Walk as if you are a model on the catwalk, exaggerating your side-to-side hip and pelvic movement.
Step 4: Walk across the room again as you naturally would.
How is your walk? Does it feel more like the stick figure, the model or ideally, somewhere in between.
When our lower back, pelvis and hips move fluidly, our body tends to move with ease and little to no pain. When you walk, you want a smooth side-to-side movement through the hips and pelvis. In other words, there should be a little shake on your backside. However, when these areas are tight, it is often accompanied with pain. In order to have a healthy gait, our lower back, pelvis and hips need the support of a strong core and flexible joints.
Today’s column continues a four-part series about the necessity of a strong and flexible spine, pelvis and hips for fluid, pain-free movement. The series began with "The Pinnacle of Engineering," highlighting spinal anatomy and common spinal disorders. This installment takes a look at the anatomy of your lower back, pelvis and hips and their supporting core muscles.
The lumbar region of your spine supports the weight of your upper body with just five lumbar vertebrae and five discs in between. Below the lumbar are five fused sacral and four fused coccygeal vertebrae. Your sacrum connects to the pelvis via the small, yet extremely important sacroiliac (SI) joint, transferring your weight, movement and energy from your upper body to your lower body.
The bones making up the pelvis include the sacrum, coccyx and the hip bone. The hip bone contains three bones: the ilium, ischium and pubis. The ilium, the largest of the three, supports the spine when the body is upright. The ischium, behind and below the ilium, supports the body when sitting. The pubis, located at the front, protects the urinary and genital organs. The hip joint is the junction between the pelvis and femur (thigh bone).
The core muscles supporting the low back are the rectus abdominis to flex your spine forward, internal and external obliques for rotation and the deep transverse abdominis to stabilize the lumbar and pelvis before movement of the upper and lower body.
The core muscles supporting your hips are the adductors, rotators, gluteals and flexors. The adductors bring your legs together, the rotators turn the femur out, the gluteals extend the hip backward and the flexors pull the hip forward. The pelvis attaches to the upper and lower body via a number of strong, thick ligaments, tendons and those core muscles above.
It is necessary to know how you move before taking action to correct any irregularities. This week try to “feel” your walk. Are you the tight stick figure or the model with excessive side-to-side movement? Then ask someone to take a video of you walking so that you can see how you move. From here, the next column in the series will continue with common disorders within the lower back, pelvis and hips along with some strengthening and flexibility exercises within that region.
Ideally, we want our booty to have a little shake, but if it’s not there, dedication and hard work may get you closer. Now about those fries - grab a shake and enjoy.
Sherrie Hebert is a certified personal trainer and certified Pilates mat and equipment instructor. She teaches and trains at Performance Pilates and Gold’s Gym of Pocatello and online via Zoom. You may contact her at 208-317-5685 or sherriehebert@gmail.com for all health and wellness needs.