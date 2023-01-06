POCATELLO — Portneuf Heart and Vascular Institute has invited Eric E. Roselli, M.D., of adult cardiac surgery and surgical director of the Aorta Center at Cleveland Clinic to present on Jan. 13 at noon at Portneuf Medical Center in the Pebble Creek Conference Room. Light refreshments will be served. The presentation will also be livestreamed on Portneuf Medical Center’s Facebook page.
Dr. Roselli is the first guest speaker invited to our community on behalf of the Wheeler Family Endowment. He is widely recognized as a thought leader in cardiac and aortic surgery, including aortic valve repair, endovascular and hybrid repair of aneurysm and dissection, reoperations, cardiac tumors, atrial fibrillation and device development. He performs approximately 300 operations per year and regularly presents his work at medical conferences worldwide. He has published over 250 papers and book chapters and is actively involved in both clinical outcomes and translational basic science research.
In 2022, Ann Wheeler established the Wheeler Family Endowed Chair of Cardiovascular Surgery at Portneuf Health. The endowment, held in trust at the Portneuf Health Trust in Pocatello, is to be used for educational programs and resources to continue to advance the cardiovascular program at the hospital and to fuel the next generation of discoveries in the treatment of heart disease in the region. Jacob DeLaRosa, M.D., cardiothoracic surgeon at Portneuf Medical Center is the Wheeler Family Endowed Chair of Cardiothoracic Surgery.
Dr. Roselli's research is focused on improving our understanding of, and developing safer treatment approaches for, patients with thoracic aortic dissection and aneurysms and aortic valve and multi-valve disease. He currently serves as the principal investigator and co-investigator for several device trials and holds several patents for novel devices to treat complex cardiovascular and aortic disease.
“I look forward to welcoming Dr. Roselli to Portneuf Medical Center, to the Pocatello community and to work with our expert heart care team,” said Dr. DeLaRosa. “I encourage community members as well as medical professionals to come to this presentation. It is not every day you get to hear from a provider who co-authored practice guidelines for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular diseases and is at the forefront of heart care.”
