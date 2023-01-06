Eric E. Roselli

POCATELLO — Portneuf Heart and Vascular Institute has invited Eric E. Roselli, M.D., of adult cardiac surgery and surgical director of the Aorta Center at Cleveland Clinic to present on Jan. 13 at noon at Portneuf Medical Center in the Pebble Creek Conference Room. Light refreshments will be served. The presentation will also be livestreamed on Portneuf Medical Center’s Facebook page.

Dr. Roselli is the first guest speaker invited to our community on behalf of the Wheeler Family Endowment. He is widely recognized as a thought leader in cardiac and aortic surgery, including aortic valve repair, endovascular and hybrid repair of aneurysm and dissection, reoperations, cardiac tumors, atrial fibrillation and device development. He performs approximately 300 operations per year and regularly presents his work at medical conferences worldwide. He has published over 250 papers and book chapters and is actively involved in both clinical outcomes and translational basic science research.

