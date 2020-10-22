POCATELLO — Rotary clubs across Idaho will mark the historic progress toward a polio-free world on Saturday. Today, 19 million people who would otherwise be paralyzed by polio are walking, and 1.5 million people who would otherwise have died are alive.
Rotary members locally and globally are taking action on World Polio Day to raise awareness, raise funds and to bring an end to polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today.
When Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year. Today, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9%, and just two countries continue to report cases of the wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan. And we remain committed to the end.
“One of the greatest blessings in my life is that I never have to worry about myself or my family contracting polio,” said Ben Nelson, district governor for Rotary District 5400. “That is a gift that I am so grateful to have received. Thanks to Rotary and the generosity of so many incredible Rotarians, the entire world will soon be able to enjoy this same gift.”
With polio nearly eradicated, Rotary and its partners are working to sustain the critical progress and continue to reach every child with the polio vaccine. Rotary has committed to raising $50 million each year to support global polio eradication efforts. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that 2-to-1, for a total yearly contribution of $150 million.
In a time when communities are seeking good news, this is a story to celebrate. Rotary Clubs across Idaho are taking action and promoting World Polio Day to ensure the dream of a polio-free world becomes a reality.