The Bannock County Board of County Commissioners poses for a photo with Susan Cronquist, Adult Protection Services Supervisor for the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments, Inc. after signing the proclamation for World Elder Abuse Awareness on Tuesday.
From left to right: Commissioner Jeff Hough, Commissioner Ernie Moser, Susan Cronquist and Commissioner Terrel N. Tovey
The Bannock County Board of County Commissioners poses for a photo with Susan Cronquist, Adult Protection Services Supervisor for the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments, Inc. after signing the proclamation for World Elder Abuse Awareness on Tuesday.
From left to right: Commissioner Jeff Hough, Commissioner Ernie Moser, Susan Cronquist and Commissioner Terrel N. Tovey
BANNOCK COUNTY — June 14 was a day of World Elder Abuse Awareness in Bannock County, Idaho.
On Tuesday, the Bannock County Commissioners signed the World Elder Abuse Awareness Proclamation in Bannock County. This is the second year in a row that the Board of Commissioners has officially recognized the day of awareness.
Through this proclamation, commissioners Ernie Moser, Jeff Hough and Terrel N. Tovey ask the citizens of Bannock County to “join in our commitment to recognize and celebrate older adults and their ongoing contribution to the success and vitality of our county.”
Susan Cronquist, Adult Protection Services supervisor for the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments Inc. was present for the signing of the proclamation. Through SICOG, Cronquist serves the seven-county region by investigating allegations of elder abuse, exploitation and neglect.
“It feels like we’re one step closer to resolving elder abuse issues,” Cronquist said.
Cronquist believes promoting awareness of elder abuse will help encourage more people to report abuse when it happens.
“We would like to see any suspicions of elder abuse be reported so that it can be investigated and followed up on and resolved for our victims (so they can) live better lives in our communities,” Cronquist said.
Reports of elder abuse should be made online at the Idaho Commission on Aging’s website or directly to the SICOG’s Area Agency on Aging at 208-233-4032.