POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s volunteer group Women United will host its first spring fundraiser, Beauty and the Brunch, on April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Idaho Inn & Suites, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello.
“We have a wonderful panel of women who will share their wisdom and life experience to inspire and transform,” said Angie Lion, steering committee member for Women United. “We really want the focus to be on inner beauty, personal and professional development, owning our excuses and self-limiting beliefs, and creating generational impact in the lives of our families and our community.”
All proceeds from this event will support partner nonprofits that serve women, children and families in need in Southeastern Idaho.
Speakers include Heather Murray, author of GET A GRIP; Angie Lion, owner of Black River Performance Management; Cherisse Brown, director of the Successful Transitions and Retention Track program at Idaho State University; Shantay Bloxham, CEO of the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency; and Amy Cicilot, senior vice president/COO of Lookout Credit Union.
Brunch and mimosas will be served by Del Monte Meats with music by DJ Adrian.
In February, Women United hosted a breakfast that awarded checks for grants to four local community organizations that support women: the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency, Family Services Alliance, Acorn Fund Pocatello and the Bingham Crisis Center.
Lion said the inspiration for Beauty and the Brunch developed from the success of the group’s fall fundraiser — Women United Murder Mystery dinner — and the enthusiasm felt at the February event where members were able to see the funds raised go toward nonprofits that help women in need.
To learn more about Women United, which promotes health and wellness that empowers the lives of women, children and families in Southeastern Idaho through education, support and advocacy, visit https://www.unitedwaysei.org/women-united.
Tickets are expected to sell out, and table sponsorships are available. Please contact Wendi Ames at wendi@unitedwaysei.org for more information.