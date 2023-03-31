Beauty and the Brunch 2023

Beauty and the Brunch will explore creating your own unique path.

 Image courtesy of United Way of Southeastern Idaho

POCATELLO — United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s volunteer group Women United will host its second annual Beauty and the Brunch event on April 22 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Purpose Building on 224 N. Main St. in Pocatello.

“Our Women United volunteer group is preparing for another amazing event designed for women’s personal empowerment,” said Wendi Ames, the director of donor and community engagement at United Way. “This workshop will provide attendees with the tools to create (their) own unique path to purpose over a yummy brunch and mimosas, and all proceeds go toward helping local women and families in need.”

