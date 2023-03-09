Women

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon receive a warm welcome from Latter-day Saint women at a meetinghouse in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

 Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In support of International Women’s Day, several female leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, two of whom are on assignments abroad, have posted videos and stories on their social media accounts.

Since 1911, International Women’s Day, observed globally every March 8 since 1911, celebrates “the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women,” according to internationalwomensday.com. The 2023 campaign theme, #EmbraceEquity, is a call to accelerate women’s equality everywhere.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.