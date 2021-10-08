POCATELLO — Woman United of Southeastern Idaho is hosting a murder mystery and dinner fundraising event from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Hive, 1654 Angela St. in Chubbuck. Join us for a night of murder, mystery, gambling, grub and spirits.

Eat smoked brisket with sides, and don’t forget to try the Sand Trap’s signature drink created just for this event. We will also have several fun opportunities to win prizes outside of the murder mystery.

There will be no shortage of interesting characters designed to charm and deceive you and maybe even swindle you, if you’re not careful. Remember this is the Wild West, so pull out your best boots, hat or saloon dress for a night that is sure to make its mark in history as one of the West’s most unforgettable shindigs. 

Tickets are $60. 

To purchase tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3iLKg2K