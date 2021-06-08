IDAHO FALLS — Last Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:45 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of 25th E. and John Adams Parkway where it was reported a female involved was possibly intoxicated and trying to leave the scene. Deputies arrived and detained the female, 45-year-old Sherrie D. Cheney of Idaho Falls, and determined she had been driving a vehicle involved in the crash.
Ms. Cheney admitted to deputies she had been drinking alcohol and agreed to take a breath test on the scene. The results of that test showed Ms. Cheney was impaired to a level more than three times the legal limit.
Deputies completed the crash investigation, which fortunately resulted in only minor damage to vehicles and no injuries. Ms. Cheney was issued a citation at the scene for excessive driving under the influence, a misdemeanor.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reminds those who choose to drink or use intoxicating substances to do so responsibly and never get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, motorcycle, ATV or boat.
If you suspect someone of being too impaired to drive, contact your local law enforcement to respond.