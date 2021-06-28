IDAHO FALLS — Just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a vehicle stopped in the roadway with its hazard lights flashing on 19th N. at Ammon Road. Deputies arrived and made contact with the driver, 25-year-old Tressa P. Belton of Idaho Falls.
While speaking with Ms. Belton, deputies saw a drug pipe in the vehicle and detained her. A deputy retrieved the drug pipe and located several more containing residue from marijuana and methamphetamine. A small amount of methamphetamine inside a pill bottle with Belton’s name on it that had been fashioned into a drug pipe and a small baggie of marijuana was also located during a search of the vehicle.
In talking with Ms. Belton, she advised deputies she was in an argument with an ex-boyfriend who became upset and threw the keys from the vehicle, which is why she was stopped in the roadway. During this time the ex-boyfriend arrived at the scene and confirmed there was an argument and he threw the keys out of the vehicle.
Ms. Belton transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.