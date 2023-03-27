lamb of god concert

The Lamb of God concerts depict the final days of Christ through music.

SOUTHEAST IDAHO — The organization of Witness Music was founded in 2012 by Garin Hess. Witness Music Southeast Idaho is one of the chapters of this national inter-denominational, non-profit, 501(c)(3) group, with a mission to present sacred and inspirational music to audiences around the United States.

Witness Music Southeast Idaho began when AnnMarie Petersen signed a contract to become President of the Witness Music chapter. She was able to get two women in Idaho Falls on board to help make this happen. Kristy Horsely, AnnMarie’s then-neighbor, began right away by helping create a website. Nancy Eldridge agreed to contact pastors, bishops and preachers from every Christian denomination that she and AnnMarie could find in Idaho Falls, with a desire to spread the word that they were going to bring this extraordinary oratorio to the communities of Southeast Idaho.

