SOUTHEAST IDAHO — The organization of Witness Music was founded in 2012 by Garin Hess. Witness Music Southeast Idaho is one of the chapters of this national inter-denominational, non-profit, 501(c)(3) group, with a mission to present sacred and inspirational music to audiences around the United States.
Witness Music Southeast Idaho began when AnnMarie Petersen signed a contract to become President of the Witness Music chapter. She was able to get two women in Idaho Falls on board to help make this happen. Kristy Horsely, AnnMarie’s then-neighbor, began right away by helping create a website. Nancy Eldridge agreed to contact pastors, bishops and preachers from every Christian denomination that she and AnnMarie could find in Idaho Falls, with a desire to spread the word that they were going to bring this extraordinary oratorio to the communities of Southeast Idaho.
As word spread over that year, they found that people all over Southeast Idaho were interested in participating in such a profound production. After collecting as many singers and orchestra members as they could during the year 2018, they began rehearsing and were delighted to start performing in March 2019.
“We were able to bring our first Annual Lamb of God production to the Rexburg Tabernacle on March, 29-30, 2019,” AnnMarie said.
Many participants travel for miles to be in Lamb of God each year.
Donna Howard is the conductor of the Witness Music Southeast Idaho choir and orchestra each year. She said: “It has been an honor working with these fine musicians. There is great talent in Southeast Idaho. We have grown over the last five years to over 150 choir and orchestra members.”
We offer non-ticketed, free seating at each of our venues to help ensure that as many as possible can participate and enjoy this music and the message of love and hope that it offers. As a non-profit, our only source of funds is through the generous donations and sponsorships of our patrons, which we welcome and appreciate.
Performance dates and times are:
— Idaho Falls: Thunder Ridge Performing Arts Center, 4941 1st St., Saturday, 7 p.m.
— Pocatello: Stephen’s Performing Arts Center, Jensen Concert Hall, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive, April 8, at 2 and 7 p.m.
— Rexburg: Rexburg Tabernacle, 51 N. Center St., April 10, 7 p.m.
— Blackfoot: Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher St., April 15, 7 p.m.
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.