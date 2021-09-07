POCATELLO — It has been over 18 months since Drake Johnson and Max Lefevre have been able to compete with their high school robotics team in-person. That streak will end with the inaugural I-Squared For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology Robotics Competition to be held at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello on Friday and Saturday. “I-Squared” translates to “Idaho Invitational.”
Both Johnson and LeFevre are in their fourth year on the Pocatello-based Haywire Robotics team. Over the past two years, their schooling has weathered bouts of online learning and a hybrid model featuring in-person days and online days during the school week. Robotics practices and competitions have been canceled, rearranged and redesigned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and everyone involved in the program has likely been afraid to get their hopes up for an in-person contest. Despite current COVID-19 trends and previous cancellations, hopes are indeed high for this next weekend’s competition.
High school students in Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 have had the opportunity to participate in the FIRST robotics program since the early 2000s. FIRST was founded in 1989 by entrepreneur and inventor Dean Kamen. Kamen sought to spark an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics among kids. He partnered with Massachusetts Institute of Technology Professor Emeritus Woodie Flowers to launch the FIRST Robotics Competition in the 1990s. As of 2020, over 3,500 teams had registered with FIRST with competitions taking place internationally each year.
Competitions in a given season usually happen in March or April with championships taking place in May or June. This weekend’s September I-Squared event at the MEC has come to fruition because statewide organizers have so badly wanted to give the students an opportunity for an in-person competition and to bring the FIRST robotics scene to the eastern side of the state. The Idaho spring events are usually held in the Boise area.
FIRST combines the thrill of sport with the rigors of technology. The unusual thing about a FIRST Robotics Competition is that teams and their robots do not simply go head-to-head. Each match entails an alliance of three teams pitted against an alliance of another three teams. Teams will compete in a series of matches with different alliances to accumulate an overall score. Every year features a different theme, field design and challenge that robots must execute and be scored against.
To help participants navigate the dynamics of alliances with differing skill levels, FIRST emphasizes their terms "gracious professionalism" and "coopertition." Gracious professionalism is “a way of doing things that encourages high-quality work, emphasizes the value of others, and respects individuals and the community.”
Coopertition, which combines “competition” and “cooperation,” encourages teams to work together while still competing against each other. It is commonplace for participants to share tools and ideas in the middle of a competition and for members to stay late into evenings helping a competitor.
Nearly 20 teams have registered for I-Squared from Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming and California. The Gate City will be represented by two teams. Haywire is sponsored by the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 while Livewire is sponsored by 4-H. Both teams are open to students within the District 25 boundary, and Livewire is able to accept students from other school districts in the area if they are able to make the practices.
After this weekend’s competition, the Haywire and Livewire teams will get a reprieve from their weekly practices while they work to recruit members for their official season that begins in January. The benefit of an off-season event like the I-Squared Competition at the MEC is that teams can experience the game-day jitters and identify what worked and what didn’t and make adjustments before it counts.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place, and the event will be livestreamed so family members do not have to attend in person. Masks will be required in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and social distancing along with good hand hygiene will be encouraged. All food must be consumed outside.
Haywire’s Finn Mirly isn’t fazed by masks or protocols, the benefits of an off-season tournament or what his upcoming team assignments will be. His sentiment is likely shared by many of the teams, coaches and volunteers: “I’m just so excited to get to be with my team at a real competition. That’s it. I’m looking forward to all of the fun, and I just can’t wait.”