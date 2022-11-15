craters of the moon

The Loop Road and trails (excluding the Caves Area and all caves) are open 24 hours per day and accessible by biking, hiking, snowshoeing or skiing only. 

 Photo courtesy of National Park Service

ARCO — Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve will close the Robert Limbert Visitor Center and bookstore on Nov. 28. The Loop Road and trails (excluding the Caves Area and all caves) are open 24 hours per day and accessible by biking, hiking, snowshoeing or skiing only. The visitor center will be closed from Nov. 28 through Jan. 26.

Come prepared if you are visiting the park during this time and expect snow, ice and winter conditions. No snow clearing will take place along the Loop Road. The nearest bathroom facilities are vault toilets located at the Lava Flow Campground or at the Devil's Orchard trailhead. RV camping is not permitted in the visitor center parking lot.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.