ARCO — Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve will close the Robert Limbert Visitor Center and bookstore on Nov. 28. The Loop Road and trails (excluding the Caves Area and all caves) are open 24 hours per day and accessible by biking, hiking, snowshoeing or skiing only. The visitor center will be closed from Nov. 28 through Jan. 26.
Come prepared if you are visiting the park during this time and expect snow, ice and winter conditions. No snow clearing will take place along the Loop Road. The nearest bathroom facilities are vault toilets located at the Lava Flow Campground or at the Devil's Orchard trailhead. RV camping is not permitted in the visitor center parking lot.
The Robert Limbert Visitor Center, bookstore and restrooms will reopen at 9 a.m. on Jan. 27 for the winter season. The visitor center's winter hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays through Mondays, and closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Winter grooming of Loop Road will begin on a weekly basis on Thursday or Friday mornings beginning Jan. 27, 2023, depending on snowfall.
Enjoy the groomed cross-country ski trails (snow-permitting) after Jan. 27 or rent snowshoes from the Craters of the Moon Natural History Association. Ranger-led snowshoe hikes will be offered on a limited basis, Thursday through Monday through reservation only. Check the park’s website for more details. During the winter season, walk-in snow camping is available at the Lava Flow Campground, Devil's Orchard, Caves Area and Tree Molds parking lots. A free backcountry permit is required and can be obtained from the visitor center from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
