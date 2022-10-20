Other soup contenders were Brookdale, The Elks, Bannock Civitans, Paige Arnold and Community of Christ Church, and all the soups were great tasting.
The Century and Pocatello Junior Civitan clubs would like to thank everyone for supporting the Stone Soup fundraiser. Also, they would like to thank other food donors: McDonald's for water, Wingers and Chartwells for salad, Westmark Credit Union for the cookies and Reel Theatre for popcorn.
Winners of the third-grade coloring contest were:
Fifth place:
— Tate Salce — Ms. Graham — Ellis Elementary.
Fourth place:
— Simon Borzadek — Mrs. Hall — Grace Lutheran Elementary.
Third place:
— Jordyn Jones — Ms. Evans — Indian Hills Elementary.
— Ayla Livingston — Mrs. Reinhardt — Pocatello Community School.
Stone Soup was honored to have Kelly Martinez as their MC and DJ Adrian doing music for the event. Thank you, Kelly and DJ Adrian.
Thank you to all the volunteers from Bannock Civitan Club, Pocatello Junior Civitan, and Century Junior Civitans and their advisors who helped set up, serve, the door prize drawing, kid’s games and clean up for the Stone Soup fundraiser.
Stone Soup proceeds will go to the Junior Civitan Clubs for community service projects. Junior Civitan is a service club for young people tailored specifically for training them to become builders of good citizenship in the home, school, community and nation. The purpose of Junior Civitan is to develop initiative and leadership and to encourage young people to live a fuller life enriched by selfless service to others, with a focus on living the golden rule in human relationships by precept and example.
Thank you again to all who helped make this Stone Soup a great fundraiser event for Junior Civitan clubs. And we hope to see you all next year.
