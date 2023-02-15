POCATELLO — Congratulations to all our magical babies. The Magical Moments contest is about celebrating the precious lives that began at Portneuf Medical Center in 2022. When it comes to a newborn, there are hundreds of magical moments. Their first breath, first smile, first word, first laugh, first step and the thousands of other firsts. The gift of life is magical and we, at Portneuf Medical Center, feel blessed each year to be a part of celebrating thousands of babies’ first days.

Since the early '50s, we have celebrated the birth of over 80,000 babies. Today, we are happy to celebrate the winners of our annual Magical Moments baby contest.

