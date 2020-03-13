“Through the 12-Week Challenge so far, I have had many positive experiences and, of course, some negative. It hasn’t been easy, but I have learned much along the way plus some “off-the-scale” victories, where the scale’s numbers weren’t telling the whole story.”
Today’s column is part three of a four-part series with Sandy Ashby sharing in her own words her personal transformational journey as a participant in the annual national Gold’s Gym 12-Week Challenge.
Beginning in January, she shared why she is doing the challenge, which is to develop new habits for a healthy lifestyle.
In part two Sandy revealed how it seemed it was a battle between where she thought she should be and why she had yet to be there. Today Sandy tells her story of how her body has physically changed since the beginning of the challenge.
“Early in the challenge after improving my nutrition and the addition of exercise, my body released the junk and toxins that had built up over time. This change has not only increased my energy levels, but also improved my attitude where I have become more positive and focused," she said. ”As I have become stronger, have more endurance and realized how important form and posture are, I am exercising harder and longer. My ankle is still healing from breaking it last fall and I find there are still some exercises I can’t do, but with modifications there are plenty I can. I am definitely tired and exhausted after working out, but in a good way. Additionally, I find that I am not tiring as quickly in my physically demanding job.
“Eating healthier has also played a major role helping my mind become clearer and focused. At night I don’t have those guilty feelings about whether I over-ate, and I no longer have that junky, tired feeling from overeating. It’s been fun experimenting with healthier recipes. Some I will definitely keep, and others not so much! Plus, I have found foods that satisfied my sweet tooth.
“I have lost weight, but not as fast as I used to, which has been very discouraging. In the past I would go on unhealthy diets where I was losing the weight fast but was actually losing muscle. Then after losing the weight so fast, I put it right back on. In fact, I was seeing minimal changes until I saw my 3-D scans.” (3-D scans use infrared sensors to create a three-dimensional image of the body and generate fat and muscle mass percentages.)
“When comparing them side by side, it finally convinced me that I was moving in the right direction, even though I couldn’t see it. Thus far I have lost 18 pounds, 19 inches and went from 32.4 percent body fat to 28.5 percent!
“Whether I win the challenge or not, in my mind I am a winner because I am on the right path,” she said.
Sherrie Hebert is a certified personal trainer and certified Pilates mat and equipment instructor. She teaches and trains at Performance Pilates and Gold’s Gym of Pocatello. Contact her at 208-317-5685 or sherriehebert@gmail.com for all your health and wellness needs.