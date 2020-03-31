Ninety years ago today, April 5, 1930, Bill was born in the old St. Anthony’s Hospital here in Pocatello. Except for about 10 years finishing his education and serving his country in the United States Airforce, he has always lived in Pocatello and, over the years, in almost all sections of town. He graduated from Pocatello High School and then Idaho State College, now Idaho State University, and received his doctor of medicine degree from Washington University, St. Louis in 1956. While there he and Doris, native of Twin Falls, were married and after post-doctoral training in pediatrics in Seattle and serving as a base pediatrician in Cheyenne, Wyo., he returned to Pocatello and founded the Pocatello Children and Adolescent Clinic, where he worked until 1985.
Because of the need for one of the “docs” in the children’s clinic to do allergy-asthma practice, he returned to Seattle where he studied allergy, asthma and immunology. After receiving his sub-specialty board certification, he and Doris started the Pocatello Allergy and Asthma Clinic. He retired from medicine in 1997.
Over the years Bill has been active in music, (choirs, symphony, musicals), sports (skiing, hiking, biking), civic endeavors (rotary, CAASA, PHS 50+ reunion), career organizations (IMA, AMA, AAP, AAAAI, etc.). He and Doris have long supported ISU with scholarships and donations. They were major donors for the construction of Stephens Performing Arts Complex.
Fortune smiled on Bill while he was at ISC. It was there that he met Doris Ann Weaver. They were married in 1954, have three children, Bill Jr., Cathy, and Carl, two grandsons, Harley and Brydon, and great-grand triplets, Adalynn, Kinzlee and Wyatt. An open house for both Bill and Doris will take place later when the virus scare abates and when their family can gather.