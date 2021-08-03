Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Bill Larson and Janice Whiting met in Salmon and were married on Aug. 3, 1956, in the Idaho Falls Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple. They settled in Pocatello and later moved to Springfield where they farmed 80 acres for over 20 years.
In the early 1980s, they took a short break from farming and moved to Moscow, Idaho so Bill could finish up his chemical engineering degree. He spent over 30 years working at FMC. Janice received her degree in teaching from Idaho State University. She loved teaching and was loved by her students.
Bill and Janice served an LDS service mission in the Hazard, Ky. area and have served in many other capacities throughout the years in their church. They are wonderful parents to seven children, Vicki Hobbs (Kent), Lyle, Steve, Kent and Cliff (both deceased), Amy Clark (Danny) and Neal (Esther). They are grandparents to 12 and great-grandparents to 11.
If you know them, you love them and if don’t, well, you’re missing out.
They will celebrate with a small family gathering in the near future. If you would like to send your best wishes to them, their mailing address is PO Box 2367, c/o Hobbs, Pocatello, ID 83206.
