POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. Award recognizes employees who "positively influence educational success." The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.
Mrs. Marianne Richardson is October’s P.I.E.S. Award recipient. Marianne is the office administrator at Wilcox Elementary School. Mrs. Richardson was nominated by Wilcox principal, Mrs. Krista Campos.
In her nomination letter, Mrs. Campos wrote: “The office is the busiest place in the school, and Marianne stays cool and collected no matter what is happening. She can answer the phone, take care of the ringing doorbell, listen to a teacher’s concern and get a student a Band-Aid all at once without blinking an eye. I do not believe there is anything Marianne cannot do.
Story continues below video
"She always shows genuine care and concern for every child that comes to the office for any need. She develops positive relationships with parents and greets them by name. In stressful situations, her calming voice helps reassure everyone. Marianne has an organized system for every procedure at school. Teachers need only to ask and Marianne has a solution or idea that will streamline a task or make things easier for a classroom to run efficiently. She is the heart of the school and makes our school run smoothly. Marianne rarely takes a lunch and often stays late to ensure that everything is ready and in order for the coming school day. Wilcox Tiger Pride shines through Marianne Richardson.”
Mrs. Richardson was recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Oct. 19 and received a $50 gift card, from the educational partner for this award, Lookout Credit Union.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.