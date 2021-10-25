Marianne Richardson

Marianne Richardson

POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. Award recognizes employees who "positively influence educational success." The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.

Mrs. Marianne Richardson is October’s P.I.E.S. Award recipient. Marianne is the office administrator at Wilcox Elementary School. Mrs. Richardson was nominated by Wilcox principal, Mrs. Krista Campos.

In her nomination letter, Mrs. Campos wrote: “The office is the busiest place in the school, and Marianne stays cool and collected no matter what is happening. She can answer the phone, take care of the ringing doorbell, listen to a teacher’s concern and get a student a Band-Aid all at once without blinking an eye. I do not believe there is anything Marianne cannot do.

"She always shows genuine care and concern for every child that comes to the office for any need. She develops positive relationships with parents and greets them by name. In stressful situations, her calming voice helps reassure everyone. Marianne has an organized system for every procedure at school. Teachers need only to ask and Marianne has a solution or idea that will streamline a task or make things easier for a classroom to run efficiently. She is the heart of the school and makes our school run smoothly. Marianne rarely takes a lunch and often stays late to ensure that everything is ready and in order for the coming school day. Wilcox Tiger Pride shines through Marianne Richardson.”

Mrs. Richardson was recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Oct. 19 and received a $50 gift card, from the educational partner for this award, Lookout Credit Union.