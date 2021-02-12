POCATELLO — Inspired by learning about filling other people’s buckets, Wilcox Elementary School learners helped spread the love by creating Valentines for local veterans. During guidance lessons with our school counselor, learners in grades K-5 learned the difference between dipping from another’s bucket with unkind words or actions and filling another’s bucket with respect, kindness and empathy. As part of this project, each learner created a Valentine to share with local veterans to help fill their buckets.
Several learners shared their feelings on the project:
First-grader Kaymin said: “It’s nice to give them letters. It makes their hearts happy.”
Second-grader Liam said: “Writing letters to veterans feels nice. It’s kind to fill people’s buckets.”
Carter, a learner in the third grade, said, “I like giving cards because the veterans served and risked their lives for us and our freedom.”
“I want to tell them that I’m thankful for their service. Veterans will never be forgotten,” said Kayla, a fourth-grade learner.
And Lyric, a learner in the fifth grade, said: “It’s sweet to give Valentine’s cards to veterans. My mom and dad both served, and I know getting letters will make the veterans feel happy.”
More than 500 cards were delivered to the local Veterans Home. Learners participated in the simple act of making hand-crafted Valentines to thank veterans and recognize them for their sacrifices to our country.
One learner’s Valentine read: “You are my hero! I have freedom because of you. Thank you for your service.”
The Idaho Veterans Home cares for America’s heroes, providing responsive medical care and supportive care to veterans who can no longer provide for themselves. The Pocatello location provides veterans a safe, comfortable place to call home.