POCATELLO — If you could give only one gift to the young people who are most important in your life, what would it be?
No matter what your family situation is, it is within your power to help these children grow into people with a good feeling about themselves and a genuine concern for others. Cub Scouting can assist you in providing this greatest gift of all.
Cub Scout-age children benefit developmentally from belonging to a small group of peers. Your child will be a part of a den, a small group of Cub Scouts in the same grade level and who are of the same gender. Through this sense of belonging, children build self-esteem and learn to get along with others.
As a parent, you want to be assured that the groups that your child joins will teach values consistent with good citizenship, character development, personal fitness and leadership. The values we seek to instill are found in the Scout oath and Scout law.
Cub Scout packs in Pocatello are looking for elementary school-age boys and girls kindergarten through fifth grade (ages 7 to 11).
To join or for more information, contact Gary Davis at 208-681-0183.