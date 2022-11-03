A few years ago, the two of us came across a story about a theological professor and his wife who were vacationing in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, a welcoming community we had visited ourselves in a cross-country trip.
The couple was having breakfast at a little restaurant, hoping to enjoy a quiet early morning meal together. As they waited for their food, they noticed a distinguished looking, white-haired man moving from table to table, visiting with the guests.
The professor leaned over and whispered to his wife, “I hope he doesn’t come over this way. But sure enough, the older man did eventually make his way to their table.
“Where are you folks from?” he asked in a friendly tone.
“Oklahoma,” the professor answered.
“Great to have you here in Tennessee,” the stranger said. “What do you do for a living?”
“I teach at a university seminary,” was the reply.
“Oh, so you teach preachers how to preach, do you? Well, I’ve got a delightful story for you,” and, with that the kindly gentleman pulled up a chair and sad down at the table with the couple.
The professor groaned to himself and thinking, “Great. . . Just what I need . . .another preacher story!”
Not knowing the professor’s thoughts, the gentleman began, “See that mountain over there?,” pointing out the restaurant window. “Not far from the base of that mountain, a baby boy was born to an unwed mother, and the lad had a challenging time growing up because, all too often, he was asked the same question, “Hey, boy, who’s your daddy?”
Whether he was in the classroom or on the playground, at the grocery store or drug store, all-too-often the same question would be asked.
Because of his embarrassment, the boy would hide at recess and lunch time. He became a loner because of that question that hurt him so much.
When he was 12 years old, a new preacher came to the parish, and the boy would always go into church late or slip out early to avoid that question. However, one day the preacher said the benediction so fast that the boy was forced to walk out with the crowd.
About the time he was nearing the door, the preacher, not knowing anything about the boy, put his hand on his shoulder and asked, “Glad to see you here today son; Who’s your daddy?”
The church members within earshot became deathly quiet. The boy could feel every eye looking at him. He thought “Now I’ll have to tell the answer to that question.”
The new preacher, however, sensed the situation and, using discernment that only the Holy Spirit could provide, said the following to the scared little boy:
“Say! Wait a minute,” he said, “I know who you are. I can see the family resemblance now. You are a Child of God.”
With that, he patted the boy on the head and said, “Son, you have a grand inheritance. . . go, and claim it!”
The boy smiled for the first time in a long time. He walked out the door a changed young man. He was never quite the same again and, whenever anybody asked him, “Who’s your daddy? He would proudly tell them, “I am a Child of God.”
The distinguished gentleman got up from the table and said, “Isn’t that a great story?”
The professor replied that it surely was a remarkable story.
Then, as the storyteller turned to leave, he said, “You know if that new preacher hadn’t told me that I was one of God’s children I probably never would have amounted to much of anything,” and he walked away smiling.
The professor was stunned.
He called the server over and asked her, “Who was that man who just left our table?”
She grinned and said, “Of course everybody around here knows who he is. That’s Ben Hooper. He’s the former governor of our wonderful state of Tennessee!”
In keeping with this story, Primary children in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are taught at an early age to sing a beautiful children’s song, each verse of which begins with the sweet, meaningful words, “I am a child of God.”
Dean & Nancy Hoch are members of the Communication Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They may be reached at dean.nancy@gmail.com.
