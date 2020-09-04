Who would have thought that 2020 would have been what it has become? It seems we have had to protect ourselves on all sides and prepare for so much unknown. We have been afraid, anxious, frustrated, angry, sad, lost, helpless, exhausted, bored, trapped. Did I miss some? Likely. Daily we ask, “How much longer can all this possibly last?”
There are no answers to 2020 except keep holding on and doing what works best for you in times of stress. Is food your answer? Is it TV, a glass of wine or physical activity? It may come as no surprise from the perspective of a health and wellness column written by a personal trainer that the most beneficial coping methods include healthy nutrition, exercise, rest and support from friends and family — and I will go so far as to guarantee it.
My outlet is most often outdoor exercise rather than food, as I have never been much of an emotional eater. Now don’t get me wrong, I do find comfort in cold cereal, brownies and Netflix, but overall, not so much with the food. During the shut-down, I had the chance to exercise more than I had in years and except for all of the other crap going on (yes, I said it), my body was thankful for the movement. I did change my eating somewhat, but it was the exercise that became my stress reliever.
Visualize a grizzly quickly approaching you. Your heart rate and breathing become rapid and you think of nothing but survival. Cortisol is a hormone that prepares you for dangerous situations. When released, it quickens your heart rate and blood flow to increase oxygen levels and blood sugars necessary for your body’s extreme energy needs and quickening your decision-making processes. After the grizzly has retreated and the threat is over, your body and mind begin to relax as cortisol levels return to normal.
Now visualize your typical day. You have a deadline work that is closing in, the kids and you are running late, you get a flat tire, your finances are troubling you and you nearly avoid a car crash because you are busy thinking about all of your stress. In this case, it is as if the grizzly never retreats leaving no chance for the cortisol levels to return to normal nor the physical responses of rapid heart rate, high blood pressure and blood sugar levels along with higher insulin release rates. The results? Increased risk for weight gain and diabetes and eventually lowering your body’s immune system.
A recent study published by The Lancet: Diabetes and Endocrinology, cortisol levels in patients with COVID-19 were significantly higher than in those without high levels. National Institute for Health Research Professor, Waljit Dhillo, said, "It makes sense that those COVID-19 patients who are the sickest will have higher levels of cortisol, but the levels are worryingly high.”
In brief: 2020 arrived with leftover 2019 stress. Accompanying the stress may have been high levels of cortisol sustaining high blood pressure and blood sugars with increased insulin release rates. Working together, immunity may also have been compromised and heightening COVID-19 risk.
Solution: Find a stress reliever beyond the food, TV, wine or whichever and replace it with movement, relaxing activities and healthier eating. Movement is essential! It will boost your mood and you will feel better, especially when outside. You may walk, work in the yard, vacuum if you like that sort of thing, anything - just move. Add your favorite relaxing activities such as reading a book, playing cards or taking in a movie (not a binge, just one!). Eat well, yet not to the point it adds more stress. Even cutting that evening scoop of ice cream can make a difference and possibly drop a few pounds.
We still have three months of 2020 ahead of us, and with little to no end in sight, COVID may be with us for some time. Start developing your strategy now evaluating changes necessary to reduce your potential risk with the wisdom that you have gained since last spring. Be sure to include friends and family in your plan because we all need each other to ride out the storm.
"Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise.” — Victor Hugo
Sherrie Hebert is a certified personal trainer and certified Pilates mat and equipment instructor coaching and training at Performance Pilates. You may contact her at 208-317-5685 or sherriehebert@gmail.com for all health and wellness needs.