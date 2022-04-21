Recently a friend and I were talking about partnering with others, especially organizationally. He made an interesting statement, saying: Partnerships are great when the partners can work together, but when a partnership becomes ownership it becomes awful. I found that statement very insightful.
We have all heard the truism that “No man is an island,” and most of us recognize the validity of this. We all need someone we can count on, and we also need to give assistance when we can. This is not a new idea; indeed, it’s part of God’s original design for life on Earth. We read in Genesis 1:27 (CSB): “So God created man in His own image; He created him in the image of God; He created them male and female.” In Genesis 2:18 (NASB) we read: “Then the Lord God said, “It is not good for the man to be alone; I will make him a helper suitable for him.” Adam and Eve were to be helpers of each other, helpmates encouraging each other to grow in their relationship with God.
This partnership theme is reiterated in Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 (CSB), where it states: “Two are better than one because they have a good reward for their efforts. For if either falls, his companion can lift him up; but pity the one who falls without another to lift him up.” Two people working together can accomplish more than one working alone. If one does not have the suitable gifts for the project, perhaps the partner has just what is needed. When we fall down, we need a partner to help us get back on our feet. However, if one of the partners totally dominates the other, then instead of being a blessing, the relationship becomes a curse. Partnerships are great when the partners can work together, but awful when one behaves as an owner instead of a partner.
As I gave thought to healthy partnerships, I remembered something that Dr. Jim Parratt had discussed in his book, "A Scent of Water: Adventures in Faith and Science." Faith and science can walk together, if both are honest with the facts. If these two partners collaborate together, much good can be accomplished. But if one totally dominates the other, then neither is capable of effective productivity.
Dr. Parratt also talked about his years working in Nigeria, helping them establish a school of pharmacy. While there he also helped strengthen the Scripture Union (SU) Christian mission organization through Scottish and Nigerian collaboration, which continued even after Dr. Parratt returned to Scotland. The new Nigerian Chairman of SU gave Jim an ebony statue created by a famous Nigerian artist. The carving is composed of two disabled men, with a taller man standing and a shorter man sitting on top of the taller man’s shoulders. The Nigerian explained the ebony artwork as a parable. The tall man was clearly blind, while the man on his shoulders could see, but had crippled feet. The man with sight could guide the blind man; the man with working feet could take the crippled man where he could not go. What a beautiful picture of the importance of partnership and collaboration.
Alone, we are all in some way crippled. We have limited skills, limited vision, and limited strength. But together we can assist each other to do what we otherwise could not do alone. However, there must be an agreement between the two parties to work together, to do whatever one can to help the other one succeed. Both need to be attuned to God, and collaborate together to work on the same project and move in the same direction.
God addressed this truth in Amos 3:3 (NLT), where God said: “Can two people walk together without agreeing on the direction?” At the time, the people were not consulting God, not walking with God, nor living in partnership with God. So God, through Amos, asked them: How can I help you if you want to go in the opposite direction than we need to go together?
Who is your partner, who helps you stay connected to God? Are you in partnership with God, or are you going your own way, severing your ties to God, or avoiding Him? How can God pick you up when you don’t want Him in your life? In what areas of your life do you need God and what He brings to the table? Why not turn to God, ask for His forgiveness, and climb onto His tall shoulders? He can move you to where you need to be, tell you the things you can’t see, and together with God you can accomplish such amazing things that are not possible for you to do without Him.
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church in Gwynn, Virginia. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.