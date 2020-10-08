As a good parent, you care for your children, anticipating their physical needs, providing food, clothing, the knowledge of right and wrong, and a role model of loving behavior. You make financial sacrifices to make sure they have what they need, and you also delight in giving them extra things, just because you love them. Most kids have no clue as to the kinds of sacrifices made for them by parents, nor the cost of those sacrifices. Furthermore, a good parent goes beyond just giving “things” to their children. They teach them how to be decent people, and to make good friends, how to think in making good decisions, and how to treat others with dignity and respect.
Now none of us has done parenting perfectly, but every good parent in their own way, and according to their own ability, has put the needs of their kids above their own needs. As the parents are always giving and giving, who cares for the needs of the parents? Who encourages the parents when they are at wits end? Who cares for them? Who gives parents renewed ideas, or different perspectives to improve their own lives? Who cares for their emotional, intellectual, and modeling needs?
Where do you go when you need encouragement? Who cares for you? Often, whether we realize it or not, it is the pastor. Whether we seek them out or not, the pastor is the one who is there for you when the bottom drops out of your life, or when you just need someone to listen and understand what you are going through. Who gets the call in the middle of the night about an accident, a tragedy, or a death? Your pastor. Who is on call 24/7/ three hundred and sixty-five days a year? Your pastor. Who can interact with you in the decisions you are facing, and help you see possibilities that you didn’t realize were there? Who is there to help you call upon God to intervene in your current situation or needs? It is your pastor.
In 1 Peter 5 2-4 (NLT), Peter tells all pastors/elders to: “Care for the flock that God has entrusted to you. Watch over it willingly, not grudgingly—not for what you will get out of it, but because you are eager to serve God. Don’t lord it over the people assigned to your care, but lead them by your own good example. And when the Great Shepherd appears, you will receive a crown of never-ending glory and honor.”
Again, no pastor is perfect, and lately many things pastors normally do have been prevented by the restrictions regarding Covid-19. But a good pastor cares for the church group as a whole (the flock), and for the people as individuals and families. A good pastor really cares for those in their care, and they model how to live life in a healthy relationship with God.
Peter learned this from Jesus. Peter denied knowing Jesus in the courtyard when Jesus was being tried before His crucifixion. Jesus knew Peter would do that, and after his resurrection Jesus told the disciples to tell Peter that Jesus wanted to see him in Galilee. Now Peter understands how to be a good pastor. Care for, and nurture, those in your care.
So, as the pastor models life with Christ, who cares for the pastor? Who helps them when they need encouragement? Who provides resources for them when they are at wits end? Paul said in Galatians 6:2, 6 (NLT): “Share each other’s burdens, and in this way obey the law of Christ. Those who are taught the word of God should provide for their teachers, sharing all good things with them.”
Who cares for you? Jesus, and your pastor. Who cares for your pastor? Whose role is it to encourage and replenishes a pastor’s spiritual, emotional and physical resources? Jesus does it through you.
October is Pastor Appreciation Month. Express your love and care for the pastor who gives so much in caring for you. Let them know that you appreciate them as people, as well as for all they do for God, the church, the community and for you. Bless them as God has blessed you through them! And have fun doing it! Do it because you love them, not out of compulsion.
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.