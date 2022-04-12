If you're looking for somewhere to take your little ones to hunt for Easter eggs, there are plenty of options throughout Southeast Idaho this week.
Pocatello & Chubbuck
— Idaho State Athletics will host an Easter egg hunt on Thursday at Miller Ranch Stadium following the ISU vs. BYU softball game. The game starts at 4 p.m.
— A variety of health care providers in Pocatello and Chubbuck have teamed up to host an Easter egg hunt at 5 p.m. Friday at Cotant Park in Chubbuck.
— The Service Member and Family Support Center in Pocatello will be holding its Easter egg hunt for military families at 10 a.m. Saturday. RSVP to Hiedi Young by texting 208-608-3888.
— Gold's Gym, 1800 Flandro Drive in Pocatello, will host its annual Easter egg dive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Golds Gym members are free. Non-members are $3 per child. Different age groups will start at different times in the pool.
— Brittani Hobson of Keller Williams Realty East Idaho will host an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Fairgrounds Park in Pocatello on the corner of Olympus Drive and Fairgrounds Road. The hunt will be for ages up to 12. There will be prizes and Camille's Crepes will be on site. The first 100 people will get a free crepe!! There will be a photo booth set up.
— The annual EggCessible Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Portneuf District Library, 5210 Stuart Ave. in Chubbuck. This is for children with special needs and their families. Tickets are required and are available at the library, local schools and various therapy agencies. Call 208-237-2192 for more information.
— Franklin Middle School, 2271 E. Terry St. in Pocatello, will host the Easter Bunny Hop 'n Shop from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. This free event will feature an Easter Egg hunt at noon, a petting zoo, games, vendors and pictures with the Easter Bunny from noon to 3 p.m.
— Pocatello Liquidation, 190 W. Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, will host an Adult Easter Egg Hunt from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. The bins will have hidden eggs filled with candy and a prize number. Prizes include gift cards, a speaker, headphones and more. Limit one egg per customer. Ages 18-plus only.
— Legacy Christian School, 1633 Olympus Drive in Pocatello, will host an Easter egg hunt at 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be eggs, prizes and an open house if you are looking for information about the school.
Aberdeen
— The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Easter egg hunt at noon at Aberdeen City Park. The Easter Bunny will be there as well.
Blackfoot
— The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Easter Egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at Jensen Grove Park in Blackfoot.
Downey
— The Downey East Egg Hunt will be held Saturday at Downey City Park. The hunt for ages 0 to 3 takes place at 10 a.m. at the tennis court. Ages 4 to 6 hunt at 10:10 at the playground. Ages 7 to 9 hunt at 10:20 at the softball infield. Ages 10 to 12 hunt at 10:30 at the softball outfield. The Easter Bunny and Winnie the Pooh will be on site for photos, and the Downey market will be set up with vendors by the tennis court.
— Downata Hot Springs, 25900 S. Downata Road in Downey, will host Easter events all day Saturday, including Easter egg hunts, a movie showing and access to the pools. Visit downatahotsprings.com to purchase tickets and visit tinyurl.com/y5a7uauh for more details on the event.
Idaho Falls
— Camp Rainbow Gold will host an Easter Egg-stravaganza starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Tautphaus Park in Idaho Falls. There will be games, activities and an Easter egg hunt. RSVP to info@camprainbowgold.org or call the office at 208-350-6435. The Egg-stravaganza will take place at Park Shelter 1, near the basketball court.
— Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corp, will host “Where is the Easter Bunny?” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Go on a hide-and-seek adventure to find the hidden bunnies. Come first to the Civitan Plaza (corner of B Street and Park Avenue) to get a map. Once you have found all the bunnies, go to Weebee Toys, 492 Shoup Ave., where you will be able to pick out a prize and meet the Easter Bunny.
— Hope Lutheran Church and School, 2071 12th St. in Idaho Falls, will host a drive-thru Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday. Come get a goodie bag filled with Easter fun. Bags are limited to the first 100 people, so get there early.
Inkom
— Bisharat Market will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at Stuart Park, 476 Dean St. in Inkom.
Malad
— The Malad Area Chamber of Commerce will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at Malad City Park. The Easter Bunny will be available for you to take photos with. The egg hunt is for children ages 0 to 12.
McCammon
— The city of McCammon will hold its annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mountain View Elementary School, 704 Center St.