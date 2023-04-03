There are numerous Easter egg hunts happening through the region this week.
Thursday-Saturday
The Great Egg Hunt 2023 will be held Thursday through Saturday. Participating businesses in Pocatello and Chubbuck will have a wooden egg in their shop for you to come in and take a picture with. Once you have captured at least seven eggs, bring the photos into Family Fun Party and Balloons, 1023 Yellowstone Ave., Suite O, in Pocatello, to redeem for an Easter basket full of goodies.
Friday
Gold's Gym, 2363 Eagle Drive in Idaho Falls, will host an Easter egg dive on Friday. Gold's Gym members get in free. Non-members are $5 per child. Different age groups will start at different times in the pool: 1-3 years, 4 p.m.; 4-6 years, 4:20 p.m.; 7-9 years, 4:45 p.m.; and 10-12 years, 5:10 p.m. Register at bit.ly/GGIF-Easter. Please bring floatation devices or life jackets for children who cannot swim on their own. The Pocatello Gold’s Gym location, 1800 Flandro Drive, will also hold an Easter egg drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Specific times for age groups were not listed.
Saturday
The eighth annual Great Easter Egg Hunt at Snake River Landing is set for Saturday in Idaho Falls. There will be different designated zones throughout Snake River Landing for each age group. Age start times: 1-2 years, 9:45 a.m.; 3-4 years, 10:05 a.m.; 5-6 years, 10:25 a.m.; 7-8 years, 10:45 a.m.; and 9-12 years, 11:05 a.m. Kamp Kayden hunt for special needs is at 11:25 a.m. There will be more than 25,000 eggs, tons of prizes will be in each age group, and there will be a special visit from the Easter Bunny.
The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at Jensen Grove Park in Blackfoot.
There will be an Easter Bash from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Alameda Park in Pocatello. There will be an Easter egg hunt, music, a firetruck and more.
Bisharat Market will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. at Stuart Park in Inkom.
Easter Bunny Hop 'n Play 2023 will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free. See the Easter Bunny, join the egg hunt, enjoy the animals at the petting zoo, dance along with the DJ and more. The egg hunt will take place at noon.
Portneuf District Library will host its annual EggCessible Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday at Stuart Park in Chubbuck. It’s an egg hunt for individuals with special needs and their families. Events include wheelchair accessible hunt, sensory sensitive hunt and noisy eggs for blind/visually impaired! General hunts for different age groups, too. Free event-tickets are required. Tickets are available at the Portneuf Library beginning March 27.
Pocatello Christian Outreach Center will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday at O.K. Ward Park in Pocatello. There will be a photo booth, games, activities, raffle prizes and more. Activities run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Easter egg hunt is at 11:30 a.m.
A Street Soup Market, 445 A St. in Idaho Falls, will host Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will be serving a special brunch menu, and candy eggs will be hidden all over the restaurant for the kids. Reservations suggested but not required. Call 208-932-7039.
Pocatello Pet Lodge, 145 S. Third Ave., will host an Easter egg hunt for dogs as well as humans at noon Saturday. Admission is $5.
The Pocatello Greenhouse, 1300 E. Oak St. in Pocatello, will host its first-ever indoor Easter egg hunt at noon Saturday.
There will be a “Where is the Easter Bunny?” event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Idaho Falls. Bring your kids for a hide-and-seek adventure to find the Easter Bunny in participating businesses downtown. Meet in the Civitan Plaza to pick up your scavenger hunt map. The bunnies will be hidden in businesses all over downtown so come prepared to walk around outside.
Sunday
The Kappa Sigma fraternity at ISU is set to host a free Easter egg hunt beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday at the ISU Quad. The Easter egg hunt will start under the hypostyle.There will be 2,500 eggs, and kids can take photos with the Easter bunny.
