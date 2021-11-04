Something happened to me this last week which turned my world upside down. It was so bizarre that it I laughed for ten minutes before I could even begin to figure out how to turn my world right-side up again. Five days later I am still chuckling about it.
As I was typing on my computer keyboard, I leaned forward for a closer look at the computer screen, when my hands slipped from their normal position and pushed a bunch of keys all at the same time. Suddenly the image on the screen was turned upside down! Everything was inverted: the document was upside down, and reversed. When I moved the mouse down, it went up. When I moved it left, it went right.
There was my sermon, upside down and backwards. When I typed, the words were upside down, appearing right to left. I knew I must have hit keys which commanded Windows to invert the screen, but I had no idea what they were. I rebooted the computer, hoping when it restarted it would reset to normal view. But my wallpaper image of a beautiful castle was upside down, with the sky and mountains below, and a flowing river flowing at the top of the screen. I had to physically turn my monitor upside down so I could read what I was typing.
I thought, okay, it is a Windows 10 program, so I asked Windows Help, to show me the shortcut for inverting the screen. In its characteristic, non-sequitur way, Window’s help wanted to show me how to choose a different screensaver. I tried a couple of other ways of getting help, then decided to Google my question. Immediately I got the shortcut keys, pressed the three keys needed and … oh no… now my screen was right but my monitor was wrong. So I turned the monitor over, and all was right with my world again.
Up was up, right was right, left was left, down was down, and the words were spelled from left to right. The castle had mountains and sky above it, and a river flowing in front of it. So here is a free Windows shortcut lesson for you to use when you feel you have lost all touch with reality and you want your computer screen to match your upside down feelings! Press and hold Ctrl Alt and hit your keyboard’s “down” arrow and your screen image will flip. Press Ctrl Alt and “up” arrow, and your screen will return to normal.
So what is the point of all this? I generally have a pretty realistic sense of what is up and down, what is right and left, and what is not as it should be. When something happens that turns my world upside down, I am confused and disoriented. In order to get my perspective back to what it was designed to be, I must figure out how it happened and why. As I consult the designer’s instruction book, I find the solution for the problem.
One spiritual application of this concept, is discussed in James 1:22-25, where James talks about people who are living in a distorted world, yet they do not want to admit that their view is out of touch with reality. He says that when we look in the mirror, the Bible, and God shows us that our worldview is upside down and needs to be flipped, we must follow the directions on how to flip it back to align with reality. If a lady checks the mirror, and sees her lipstick streaked out across her cheek, and she says: “No one will notice!” she is only fooling herself. Everyone else sees the error. The only person being deceived is yourself. In James 1:22-24 (NLT) we read: “But don’t just listen to God’s word. You must do what it says. Otherwise, you are only fooling yourselves. For if you listen to the word and don’t obey, it is like glancing at your face in a mirror. You see yourself, walk away, and forget what you look like.”
If your perspective on life has become distorted, or even turned upside down, don’t pretend that nothing is wrong. Take action to get help! Then doing what the Bible tells you will correct the situation. God‘s Word shows us what life looks like, as God created it to be. Consult God’s word, the ultimate Help guide, and do what God says to do to correct your worldview, view life right-side up again, and enjoy life as God created it to be.
God can flip your life and help you see the world clearly again!
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.