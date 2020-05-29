Sounds like a good country song and a good motto for your body. When your flexibility is at its peak, your body can move fluidly and often without pain. However, flexibility tends to be the most overlooked aspect of fitness.
Flexibility is the capacity of a joint to move through its full range of motion. When your joints have full range of motion, your body will move as designed; yet when your joints are tight with limited motion, pain often results.
Improving your flexibility is a multi-layered process that involves more than the ability to touch your toes. The process begins with healthy fascia, which is a dense, tough tissue covering the muscles allowing you to move freely. It spans the entire body and when your fascia is damaged or traumatized, it can become tight, reducing your flexibility.
The other major aspect of flexibility is stretching. Again, there is more to it than reaching those toes. There are two general types of stretching: dynamic and static. Dynamic stretching involves slow movements that should be done before an activity and simulate the activity’s movements. For example, dynamic stretching before a run would differ greatly from that of heading out to the garden. Static stretching should be done after an activity and requires holding a stretch to release waste products that have built up in the muscles during an activity.
In the coming weeks, we will discuss the major areas of your body that must remain flexible for fluid, pain-free movement, beginning with your spine. We will explore the anatomy and how those areas should move and what may be the cause for irregular movement and the possible resulting pain.
Until our spine discussion, take note on how your spine feels and moves — freely or painfully. Is it bendable or does it need some mending?
Sherrie Hebert is a certified personal trainer and certified Pilates mat and apparatus instructor. She teaches and trains at Performance Pilates and Gold’s Gym of Pocatello and online via Zoom. You may contact her at 208-317-5685 or sherriehebert@gmail.com for all health and wellness needs.