Do you remember where you were, and what you were doing when you first learned of the brutal attacks on America 22 years ago on September 11th? I remember as though it was yesterday. Our family was living in Hungary at that time, and I was working in my home office in mid-afternoon, when the phone rang. A friend called to ask if we were watching television. I said, “No, why?” She told me to go watch the news because something “horrid” was happening in America. We quickly turned on the English news channel to see a huge hole in one of the twin towers. Then we soon saw footage of a passenger plane crash at full speed into the other tower. We were in shock.
We watched as the horror of that day continued. Smoke filling the sky, trapped people leaping or falling out of the tower windows, the towers collapsing, and a tsunami of wind, smoke and ash overtaking fleeing people, covered with soot and ash.
Some hours later our mission group informed us that the US Embassy sent out notification that America was under attack and therefore that all Americans abroad were to be vigilant and keep a low profile, i.e. we were told to not wear American clothes in public, nor speak English in public. I felt so helpless, being 6000 miles away from home, and unable to do anything to help my fellow citizens in the USA, except to pray.
Our phone began ringing almost continuously that day and the next, as many of our Hungarian friends called to give us their shocked condolences and to assure us of their love, concern, and prayers for our country, and us. We watched the news for several days. We were brokenhearted for America, and for the victims and first-responders who lost their lives. Such evil was unthinkable.
Over the next weeks we watched as everywhere patriots rose from the ashes, and people lined the streets chanting “USA,” as they began to clean-up in preparation for rebuilding. It was the worst of times, and yet in the midst of destruction and tragedy there was birthed a renewed spirit and fortitude which produced a rebirth of love for our country, for our police, firefighters, and for one another. Direct deaths from the attacks rose to 2,996. Destruction of families tore at the fabric of society, yet we pulled together instead of flying apart. Grief flowed like ocean waves, but the rising tide of determination lifted our society to a new level of commitment.
As we watched Americans broken-hearted, we also saw the presence of God drawing near to so many of those broken-hearted people. In Psalm 34:18 (NLT) we read: “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; He rescues those whose spirits are crushed.” The brutality and senselessness of the attacks crushed us. We couldn’t understand who would do something like this. The amount of devastation and loss of life was unfathomable. Like those staggering from the fog of the ash clouds hurtling down the streets, our hearts were crushed and broken, and hope couldn’t be seen amidst the pain and fog of destruction. Yet God saw us, God knew our brokenness, and God drew near to us when we found it hard to see a way forward, let alone look upward.
Unfortunately, all of us are vulnerable to encountering nasty surprises that catch us unaware, throw us to the ground, and crush the breath from our lungs. Sometimes it is the loss of a job, a home, or a loved one. Sometimes it is betrayal by a friend. Sometimes it is a health issue. Whenever something floors us, or we feel broken or crushed, frequently other people just don’t seem to understand our pain. We can then get discouraged and depressed, and limp off alone to try to find peace and healing.
But whenever you feel crushed, broken or wounded, don’t quit. While others don’t seem to care or notice you, God sees you, feels your pain, and is well aware that you need His love and care. He comes to us, and stays near us until our brokenness heals, and our wings can fly again. His promise is that He will stay close to us when we are in our worst condition or scenario. He doesn’t ignore us, nor belittle us. He breathes new life into us, lifts our spirits, heals our wounds, and helps us get back on our feet. He is only a prayer away. Be honest with Him, call out to Him, and He will be there with you, and for you.
