Ed Jordan

Do you remember where you were, and what you were doing when you first learned of the brutal attacks on America 22 years ago on September 11th?  I remember as though it was yesterday.  Our family was living in Hungary at that time, and I was working in my home office in mid-afternoon, when the phone rang.  A friend called to ask if we were watching television.  I said, “No, why?”  She told me to go watch the news because something “horrid” was happening in America.   We quickly turned on the English news channel to see a huge hole in one of the twin towers. Then we soon saw footage of a passenger plane crash at full speed into the other tower.  We were in shock. 

We watched as the horror of that day continued.  Smoke filling the sky, trapped people leaping or falling out of the tower windows, the towers collapsing, and a tsunami of wind, smoke and ash overtaking fleeing people, covered with soot and ash.

