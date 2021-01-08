Like all of you who watched events unfold at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, I experienced a myriad of emotions. I was horrified, embarrassed, incensed and stunned. There are probably a few other emotions mixed in there, too, but I’m still sorting them out. Maybe you are, too. A complicated mix of emotions like that leads to anxiety, and it’s hard sometimes to know how to deal with those feelings. It’s also hard to know how to address those feelings with friends and family. No doubt there will be much written and said about Wednesday’s events, probably even some in the paper today. Some will blame one side or the other. Some will warn of more storm clouds on the horizon. Some will demand this action or another. And they may be right, but even reading such perspectives can deepen anxiety. My hope is to give you some tools that help.
The first observation I would make is that we all need to realize the power of our words and guard them carefully. It’s really easy to fall into a pattern of escalating speech. One of the main reasons this is a problem in our culture is that escalated speech permeates the media. There is always some person on the news with a hot take that is filled with incendiary language. I’ll leave the blame for that reality to opinions in other people’s columns. My hope is that we all can see the power and danger in using language that is excessively divisive, demeaning, demanding and threatening. Your words have power. Even in your home and workplace. It will reduce your anxiety and the anxiety of those around you if you use language that is measured and careful. Avoid the trap of overcompensating for underdeveloped ideas by using inappropriately aggressive language. A wise saying encourages us to be slow to speak, quick to listen, and avoid anger.
Often anxiety rises when we feel that we will be deeply affected by events that are out of our control. As I sat in my office in Pocatello on Wednesday and watched the Capitol Rotunda, and even the Senate floor be breached by rioters, I felt anxious because I was deeply affected by events I had no control over. The truth, however, is that we do have the ability to control events. I couldn’t swoop into Washington and quell the riots, but I can quell the riotous emotions I experience in myself and others that led to such violence. Every violent act begins in the heart of a person who feels unheard, misunderstood and mistreated. Often they’re wrong about how they feel, but it feels real to them. Be the kind of person who makes people feel heard, valued and understood. The way we counter a culture that produces violence is to be more intentional about caring for one another. To change a culture, an more attractive alternative must be presented, and I suggest a culture that values wisdom and kindness.
When I was a child, my mother used to tell me that if I didn’t have anything good to say, then I should say nothing at all. Wise words that I wish many of our leaders would learn. But it’s also a lesson in reducing anxiety. Can you speak the truth in the face of error without being rude, aggressive or demeaning? Of course you can. By that I mean it is possible, but each of us has to decide if we have it in our hearts to do that hard work. You’ll have to think a little harder, dig a little deeper and control yourself a little more. But you have it within you to make that choice. I promise, it may seem like that post you want to make on social media (out of your indignation) will set all the idiots straight and shame them into seeing things your way, but it won’t. If it isn’t helping, healing and encouraging, it will only fuel anxiety both in you and whoever hears you.
Sometimes it does reduce our anxiety to vent. But there are right ways and right people to vent to, and there are wrong ones, too. Find a friend, pastor, counselor or mentor that you trust. Find someone more mature than you (yes, there are more mature people than you) and ask their permission to vent. Don’t vent on social media. Don’t vent to your kids or with your kids around. Don’t vent in a way that may harm others. Often when I vent to my more mature friend, I feel better and they give me needed wisdom and perspective. That reduces anxiety. One person shared a story with me of how they vented privately but passionately to a mentor, and the mentor gave them a gentle rebuke, “One day you’ll be embarrassed by how angry that made you.” It stung, but it produced growth!
Another wise saying is that “out of the overflow of the heart, the mouth speaks.” Often the source of our anxiety is not the state of our nation, our government or our words. It’s the state of our hearts. I’m suggesting that in the wake of Wednesday’s shameful events, we all need a heart check. We are all exhausted from the pandemic, the election, the economic struggles, the worries over public health and so much more. When you’re tired, everything seems like a crisis. Take some time as soon as you can to withdraw and think. Check your priorities. Consider what kind of world you want to live in and create for the people you love. Begin to speak from a desire to create that place. It will give you peace and give peace to those around you.
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.